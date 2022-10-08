Türkiye’s geographical position creates advantages for the country’s economy and businesses, Former French President Francois Hollande said Saturday.

At a time when business activities are reorganized to areas closer to consumers, “Türkiye has a great advantage due to its geographical position,” Hollande said and added, "many business lines and activities can be done in Türkiye. Many of these activities were done in Asia or other places until now,” during his remarks at Uludağ Economy Summit 20022, held in northwestern Sakarya province.

Hollande also commented on the situation in Europe in the context of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and rising energy prices.

“In this context, Europe is facing a huge crisis. It has a union, but at the same time, it is facing transformation. There are also the issues of energy and defense. How will it ensure its sovereignty? How will it protect itself? To be able to answer these questions it is now time to both remain united and also be open, despite contradictions,” Hollande said.

The former president added that Europe should be able to possess “a very wide framework and a different geography” and that Türkiye should consider approaching the current situation from this perspective “as Türkiye's future is in Europe.”