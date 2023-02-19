Türkiye’s exports to Gulf countries saw a substantial increase of 16.1% in January, compared to last year, to reach $1.43 billion (TL 26.9 billion).

The country’s overall exports in January rose to $19.38 billion, a 10.4% increase compared to the same month in 2022, according to the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) data.

In the Gulf region, Türkiye exported $671.2 million to Iraq, $223.1 million to the UAE, $202.8 million to Saudi Arabia, $191.7 million to Iran, $54.9 million to Qatar, $45.4 million to Kuwait, $27.6 million to Oman and $14.3 million to Bahrain. Notably, Saudi Arabia showed the highest proportional increase in exports in January.

The jewelry sector was the leading industry in exports to the UAE, totaling $31.3 million in January.

In January, Türkiye’s exports to the Gulf countries were driven by various sectors.

Chemicals and products topped the list, with exports worth $2.3 million to Bahrain and $46.8 million to Iran. Other leading sectors included grains, pulses, oilseeds and products, which were exported to Iraq with $164 million, and furniture, which was exported to Qatar with $8.1 million.

In addition, ready-made clothing and apparel were exported to Kuwait with $5.7 million, while the carpet sector saw exports worth $29.3 million to Saudi Arabia. Grains, pulses, oilseeds and products were also exported to Oman, with a total value of $6 million.

In terms of provinces, Istanbul was the top exporter to the Gulf countries in January, with exports totaling $522.6 million. Specifically, Istanbul exported $122 million to the UAE, $7.2 million to Bahrain, $178 million to Iraq, $112.6 million to Iran, $27 million to Qatar, $20.3 million to Kuwait, $65 million to Saudi Arabia and $9.5 million to Oman.