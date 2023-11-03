Türkiye’s annual inflation rate held steady near 61% in October, official data showed Friday, highlighting government efforts to counter the price increases.

The rate inched down to 61.36% in October from 61.53% in September, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The pace of month-over-month increases also slowed to 3.43% from 4.75%.

Both readings were lower than forecasts. In a Reuters poll, annual inflation was expected to rise slightly to 62.1%.

The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said Thursday that the rate will likely peak between 70% and 75% next May, before entering a disinflation trend.

The central bank expects inflation to reach 65% by the end of this year and drop to 36% by the end of 2024.

Inflation hit a 24-year peak of 85% last year and surged again in recent months as the Turkish lira weakened after a long easing cycle that has been reversed by the new economy administration appointed after the May elections.

Since June, the bank has aggressively tightened policy, raising its benchmark policy rate by 2,650 basis points to 35% from 8.5% as part of a wider policy shift toward more conventional policymaking.

Most analysts expect the bank to raise the rate to 40% or higher in the coming months.

The domestic producer price index was up 1.94% month-over-month in October for an annual rise of 39.39%, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.