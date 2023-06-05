The annual inflation rate in Türkiye fell under 40% for the first time in 16 months in May, driven by a temporary measure offering free gas to households, official data showed Monday.
Consumer prices rose by 39.6% on an annual comparison, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.
