The Vienna Economic Forum (VEF) on Monday presented its Best Collaborating Partner of the Year award to Türkiye's Presidential Investment Office.

At a forum conference in Vienna, Austria, VEF President Peter Umundum and VEF Secretary-General Elena Kirtcheva presented the award to Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu, head of the Investment Office.

The conference addressed the energy crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation and mobility in money markets.

The speakers pointed to Ankara's mediator role in the war in Ukraine, and the diplomatic success of this summer's Istanbul Grain deal, which unblocked exports and help feed the world.

After the award ceremony, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Dağlıoğlu said they got the honor in recognition of their activities and contributions to the forum, as well as the Türkiye's active diplomacy and mediator role in its region.

Saying that the world is going through an unpredictable process and that Türkiye has strengthened the activities of the international business world as an important partner in this period, Dağlıoğlu added: "Austria's very powerful companies are represented at the Vienna Economic Forum. Some of them are already investors in Türkiye. Türkiye is a remarkable country for them as it offers a stable investment environment during this time of global challenge."

"Promoting regional economic cooperation has been the goal of Vienna Economic Forum since its foundation in 2004," says the group's website. "We are proud that the economic cooperation between entrepreneurs from the member countries of Vienna Economic Forum – Albania, Austria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Slovenia, Türkiye and Ukraine – has developed successfully over all these years."