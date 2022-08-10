The number of unemployed people in Türkiye dropped 0.3 percentage points month-over-month to 10.3% this June, official data showed Wednesday.

The number of jobless people – aged 15 and over – decreased by 136,000 month-over-month to nearly 3.54 million in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said in a statement.

A seasonally adjusted measure of labor underutilization dropped 1.7 percentage points to 20.4%, the data showed.

The labor underutilization measure has been on a falling trend since peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 due to the impact of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revised unemployment rate for May was 10.6%, the statistical institute also showed.

The labor force participation rate fell 0.4 percentage points from a month earlier to 53.2%, the data showed. The number of people in the labor force stood at nearly 34.41 million, with a 182,000 monthly decrease.

The labor force participation rate was 53.2% with a 0.4 percentage point decrease. Also, this rate was 71.3% for men, it was 35.5% for women.

The number of employed persons decreased by 46,000 month-over-month to nearly 30.87 million. The employment rate came in at 47.8%, a 0.1 percentage point decrease. This rate was 65.3% for men and 30.6% for women, the institute said.

The youth unemployment rate – people aged from 15 to 24 – remained unchanged and stood at 20.4%, the data showed. This rate was estimated at 16.3% for men and 27.9% for women.