The number of unemployed people in Türkiye dropped 0.3 percentage points month-over-month to 10.3% this June, official data showed Wednesday.
The number of jobless people – aged 15 and over – decreased by 136,000 month-over-month to nearly 3.54 million in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said in a statement.
A seasonally adjusted measure of labor underutilization dropped 1.7 percentage points to 20.4%, the data showed.
The labor underutilization measure has been on a falling trend since peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 due to the impact of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The revised unemployment rate for May was 10.6%, the statistical institute also showed.
The labor force participation rate fell 0.4 percentage points from a month earlier to 53.2%, the data showed. The number of people in the labor force stood at nearly 34.41 million, with a 182,000 monthly decrease.
The labor force participation rate was 53.2% with a 0.4 percentage point decrease. Also, this rate was 71.3% for men, it was 35.5% for women.
The number of employed persons decreased by 46,000 month-over-month to nearly 30.87 million. The employment rate came in at 47.8%, a 0.1 percentage point decrease. This rate was 65.3% for men and 30.6% for women, the institute said.
The youth unemployment rate – people aged from 15 to 24 – remained unchanged and stood at 20.4%, the data showed. This rate was estimated at 16.3% for men and 27.9% for women.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.