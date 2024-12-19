Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek visited Oman's capital Muscat for the 12th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission, according to information obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the ministry on Thursday.

During his official visit, Şimşek met with top Omani officials, including Sayyid Asaad Al Said, special representative of the sultan of Oman, Industry, Trade and Investment Promotion Minister Qais bin Mohammed Moosa Al Yousef, and Sultan bin Salim bin Said Al Habsi, the country's finance minister.

The meetings discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation between Türkiye and Oman.

The visit comes shortly after the first-ever visit of Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to Ankara late last month.

At the time, the Turkish army pension fund OYAK signed a deal with the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) to set up a $500 million joint investment fund that the sides say is aimed at strengthening economic relations and expanding international reach.

This was one of 10 agreements signed last month, as the countries inked memoranda on cooperation in different fields, from agriculture, health and industry, to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Türkiye's Investment Office and the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of the Sultanate of Oman on investment cooperation.

As part of Şimşek's visit, a Türkiye-Oman Round Table Meeting was also scheduled, bringing together private sector representatives from both countries. The event is expected to evaluate investment and trade opportunities, as well as potential joint projects.

The minister was expected to complete his contacts by evening and return to Türkiye, the AA report said.