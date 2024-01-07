The tomato exports from Türkiye in 2023 surged by 42.8% compared to the year earlier, reaching $538.7 million (TL 16 billion), according to the data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) Saturday.

Türkiye exported tomatoes worth some $377.19 million in 2022 to 54 countries, according to the data compiled by AA from Southeast Anatolian Exporters' Association (GAIB).

With an annual surge of 42.8%, the exports of tomatoes totaled 588,418 tons last year, being shipped to some 52 countries including Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the U.K., Spain, Denmark, Azerbaijan, Russia and Qatar.

Romania stood at the forefront of the countries where Türkiye exported the most to in 2023, with $91.98 million. It was followed by Ukraine with $64.6 million, Poland with $56.65 million and Germany with $53.98 million.

Greenhouse Investors and Producers Association President Halil Pekdemir told AA that the significant increase in tomato exports in 2023 is gratifying.

"The increase in tomato exports from Türkiye to $538.72 million in 2023 is a development that brings happiness in terms of the contribution to our producers, exporters and the country's economy. The expansion of tomato markets will encourage entrepreneurs in terms of establishing new greenhouses. Increasing new investments will contribute both to employment and gains to the national economy," he explained.

Pekdemir pointed out that the government's support for greenhouse projects is clearly reflected in export figures, expressing gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the relevant ministers for their continued support in the new year.

Stating that Türkiye aims to rank first in greenhouse production in Europe, Pekdemir said, "The support given to the greenhouse sector makes us very satisfied. We aim to further increase our market share in tomato exports in 2024."

"With the support provided by our government, we are progressing rapidly toward this goal. When we look at the countries and quantities to which exports are made, it is seen that we sell to both different countries when compared to previous periods and in higher amounts to existing countries," noted Pekdemir.

"We believe that with the increased production and market share in 2024, we will move export figures higher and make a significant contribution to our country's economy."