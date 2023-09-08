One of Türkiye's largest conglomerates Sabancı Holding and Turkish cement manufacturer Çimsa have agreed to establish a gray cement grinding plant in the United States with an investment of $82 million (around TL 2.2 billion), according to the mutual announcement made by the companies Thursday.

Çimsa, with its subsidiary operating in the U.S., will enter the gray cement market in the United States, in addition to the white cement market.

The facility, with an average grinding capacity of 600,000 tons per year, will be operational by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 and will be fully financed with equity.

Çimsa Americas, in which Sabancı Holding holds 60% and Çimsa holds 40% shares, operates in construction materials in the U.S.

The company has an annual white cement grinding capacity of 300,000 tons in the U.S.