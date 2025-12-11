Türkiye's Trade Minister Ömer Bolat is due to travel to Washington on Friday for a series of high level talks, a report said on Thursday.

Meetings will be focused on steps to achieve the $100 billion bilateral travel volume target long sought by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his American counterpart Donald Trump, Anadolu Agency (AA) said.

That goal was reiterated during Erdoğan's visit to the White House in September for talks with Trump. Following the meeting, Erdoğan said they had exchanged views on steps to boost trade, including the revision of customs duties to achieve the $100 billion target.

Bolat will meet Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, as well as representatives of U.S. Chamber of Commerce member companies, the report said, citing sources.

The discussions will involve consulting the current road map in strategic areas to boost the potential for cooperation between Türkiye and the U.S., covering areas ranging from energy, investments, defense industry and advanced technologies.

The effective use and further development of all existing frameworks, such as the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) between Türkiye and the US, will also be discussed, the report said.

The Turkish Trade Ministry remains committed to establishing balanced and sustainable trade with the U.S., while promoting mutual investments, the sources said.