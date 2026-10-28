Türkiye's foreign trade deficit narrowed in September compared to the same month last year as exports grew much faster than imports, official data shared by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed on Wednesday.

The trade deficit dropped to $5.16 billion in September from $6.96 billion a year ago, the data revealed.

This marked a 25.8% decrease compared with September 2025.

In September, exports jumped by 15.3% on an annual basis to nearly $26 billion, while imports rose only by 5.6% to $31.1 billion.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade shortfall was $541 million, TurkStat said.

Türkiye's main partner country for exports during September was Germany, followed by the U.S., the U.K., Iraq and Italy. The country imported more from China, followed by Germany, the U.S. and Italy.

In the January- September period this year, exports stood at nearly $211 billion, with a 5.2% increase, and imports were $281.9 billion, up 5.3% year-over-year, respectively.