Türkiye's unemployment rate was at 9.6% in June, up by 0.1 percentage point from May, the country's statistical authority said Thursday.

The number of unemployed individuals aged 15 and above rose by 2,000 to 3.3 million in June on a monthly basis, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The unemployment rate was at 7.8% for men and 13.2% for women.

The employment rate came in at 47.8% in June, down by 0.6 percentage points month-over-month.

In June, the unemployment rate among the young population in the 15-24 age group became 18.6% with an increase of 1.2 percentage points compared to the previous month. In this age group, the unemployment rate was 15.4% for men and 24.2% for women.

The number of people employed in Türkiye in the said month decreased by 363,000 on a monthly basis and fell to 31.2 million people. The employment rate, on the other hand, decreased by 0.6 points to 47.8%.

While this rate was 65.2% for men, it was 30.8% for women.

The average weekly actual working hours, adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, of those employed during the reference period increased by 0.7 hours compared to the previous month and amounted to 44.6 hours.

The rate of idle labor force, which consists of time-related underemployment, potential labor force and the unemployed, became 24.2% in June with an increase of 1.7 percentage points compared to the previous month.

While the combined rate of time-related underemployment and the unemployed was 16.6%, the combined rate of the unemployed and potential workforce was estimated at 17.9%.