The unemployment rate in Türkiye edged up 0.5 percentage points to 8.4% in September, official data showed on Tuesday.

The number of unemployed persons aged 15 years old and over increased by 198,000 to 2.96 million in September compared to the previous month, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed.

The rate was estimated 6.9% for men and 11.3% for women, TurkStat said.

The number of persons in the labor force was 35.4 million, the institute said, up 149,000 month-over-month. Labor force participation rate was 52.7%, increasing by 0.1 percentage point.

The youth unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group rose 1.6 percentage points on monthly basis to 14.8% in the month.

This rate was estimated 10.4% for men and 23.3% for women.