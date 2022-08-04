Hundreds of workers at an Amazon warehouse in the United Kingdom downed tools Thursday in protest over a pay rise offer of 35 pence (42 U.S. cents) per hour.

The GMB trade union said staff at the warehouse in Tilbury, southeast England, are seeking a 2-pound-an-hour rise to help them deal with the cost-of-living crisis, with inflation predicted to hit 13% later in the year.

"Amazon is one of the most profitable companies on the planet," said Steve Garelick, GMB regional organizer.

"With household costs spiraling, the least they can do is offer decent pay.

"The image the company likes to project, and the reality for their workers, could not be more different. They need to drastically improve pay and working conditions," he added.

A spokesperson for the United States retail giant said that starting pay for Amazon employees "will be increasing to a minimum of between 10.50 pounds and 11.45 pounds per hour, depending on location.

"This is for all full-time, part-time, seasonal and temporary roles in the U.K.," he added.

The action is the latest in widespread strikes across the U.K., with train workers recently holding their biggest walkouts in three decades.