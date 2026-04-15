BBC plans to cut around 2,000 jobs as part of efforts to reduce costs by 10% over the next three years, with staff informed of the move during a company-wide call on Wednesday, according to sources.

The cuts, which mark the biggest round of BBC job cuts in almost 15 years, are being set in motion as former Google boss Matt Brittin prepares to take over as director-general next month.

The Corporation also recently revealed plans to drastically reduce the team behind the coverage of national occasions, such as royal events and State funerals, to one member of staff and freelancers.

In February, the BBC revealed it would reduce its spending by hundreds of millions of pounds in the next three years as it continues to face "substantial financial pressures.”

At the time, the corporation said it hoped to make savings of about 10% of its costs by 2029, but no detail was given about what services may be affected.

It was also revealed in January 2025 that the BBC World Service was to axe 130 jobs as it looked to save about £6 million for the next financial year.

Predominantly funded through the annual £174.50 ($237) licence fee, paid by U.K. TV-watching households, the BBC has faced pressure over its value for money as it faces competition from streaming giants like Netflix and Disney+.

Outgoing BBC director-general Tim Davie stepped down from his post on April 2, having announced his resignation in November, following a turbulent few years for the broadcaster.

Interim director-general Rhodri Talfan Davies, who is believed to have led the all-staff meeting, will head the corporation until Brittin takes over on May 18.