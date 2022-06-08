Turkey's foreign minister said on Wednesday a U.N. plan to open a corridor to restart Ukrainian grain exports was reasonable and requires more talks with all sides to ensure ships would be safe.

Turkey is involved in efforts for the establishment of a U.N.-led mechanism that would create a secure corridor for the shipment of the Ukrainian grain – and for Russia to export food and fertilizer. Turkey would facilitate and protect the transport of the grain in the Black Sea, Turkish officials have said.

Speaking alongside Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said their meeting in Ankara was fruitful, including a will to return to negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv for a possible cease-fire.

Çavuşoğlu also called Russian demands for an end to sanctions to help grain onto the world market "legitimate."

"If we need to open up the international market to Ukrainian grain, we see the removal of obstacles standing in the way of Russia's exports as a legitimate demand," he noted.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but the war and a Russian blockade of its ports have halted much of that flow, endangering food supplies to many developing countries. Many of those ports are now also heavily mined.

Lavrov said he hoped issues relating to grain shipments from ports in Ukraine could be resolved, provided Kyiv demines the waters around them.

"If Ukraine is ready to demine approaches to its ports, we hope issues related to grain shipments will be resolved," he noted.

Russian and Turkish militaries are discussing the issue of clearing mines in Ukraine's seaports to open a path for grain exports, Lavrov added.

As much as 25 million tons of grain are stuck in Ukraine awaiting shipment, a figure that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said could triple by the autumn.

A top Russian official said Tuesday that Ukraine needs to remove sea mines near its Black Sea port of Odessa to allow grain exports to resume.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Russian military would need to check commercial ships taking the grain to make sure they don’t carry weapons. He added that after they are loaded with grain, Russia would help escort the ships to international waters.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Tuesday that technical details were still being worked out.

“Our efforts are continuing concerning the technical planning on such issues as how it will be done, how the mines will be cleared, who will do it, how the corridor will be established and who will escort (ships),” Akar said.

Lavrov arrived in Turkey days after NATO members Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro reportedly refused to allow his plane to fly through their airspace to reach Serbia. Lavrov’s plane was able to fly directly to Turkey over the Black Sea.

Turkey has maintained its close ties to both Ukraine and Russia. It has criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but hasn't joined international sanctions against Russia.