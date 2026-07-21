Turkish apparel retailer Koton said Tuesday that part of the company's stock held for its online operations in Russia was damaged after recent Ukrainian drone strikes hit warehouses operated by Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries.

In a filing to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), Koton said the logistics hubs were hit during drone attacks carried out on July 17, with initial assessments showing that some of its inventory stored at the facilities had been affected.

Separately, the Kremlin ⁠said on ⁠Tuesday that businesses were suffering in the ​wake ​of Ukrainian ⁠attacks on warehouses owned by Wildberries, Russia's largest online marketplace.

The two warehouses are located in the cities of Kotovsk, in the Tambov region, some 360 kilometers (220 miles) from the border with Ukraine, and Elektrostal, about 50 kilometers east of Moscow.

The attacks sparked ⁠fires and disrupted operations at Wildberries, which handles over 20 million orders per day. The company later said a logistics center in Koledino near Podolsk had also been evacuated as a precaution, but that operations had since resumed.

Reports said attacks had killed seven Wildberries ⁠warehouse ‌workers ‌and injured dozens more.

"The ⁠situation is indeed difficult because of the losses suffered ​both by the company ​itself and by representatives of ⁠small ‌and medium-sized ‌businesses," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

He denied ⁠accusations from ‌Ukraine that Wildberries ​handles military supplies used ⁠for Russia's ⁠war effort.

Koton said the value of damaged stock represented approximately 0.4% of its total assets reported in its financial statements dated March 31.

It said it does not expect the damage to have a significant impact on its financial position, operations or business continuity.

Wildberries is continuing damage assessment work at the warehouses and has announced that it will introduce support measures for business partners affected by the incident, Koton said.

The Turkish company added that it is closely monitoring damage assessment and compensation procedures for affected inventory under its existing insurance policies, in coordination with local and regional insurance brokers.

More than four years into Russia's invasion, Ukraine relies primarily on drones for counterstrikes on Russian territory.