A special organic-themed area at the upcoming Halal Expo 2025, which is set to be held later this month, named Natura, Organik, Vegan (NOV), is set to create a strategic trade network that contributes to the economy by offering new trade opportunities.

The 11th World Halal Summit and Halal Expo 2025 is being held under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and in partnership with the the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and several institutions, including the Ministry of Trade and the Halal Accreditation Agency.

The four-day event, starting Nov. 26, will be hosted at the Istanbul Expo Center, according to a statement from the World Halal Summit Council.

It will host the NOV special area, which highlights the growing global trend toward natural, organic, and vegan products.

The area not only serves as a platform to strengthen sustainable living cultures, but also creates a strategic trade network that significantly contributes to the economy by connecting exhibitors and visitors to global organic and vegan markets, it added.

The NOV area will introduce visitors to a wide range of products, from food and beverages to cosmetics, clean care products and agriculture and the environment.

It will increase the visibility of local producers and connect them with global buyers, providing a powerful platform to grow Türkiye's trade volume.

As part of the meeting, connections will be established with buying delegations, investors and brands from around the world, enabling producers to expand into new markets and secure high-volume trade agreements.

National and international buyers and distributors of organic and vegan products will also be present.

NOV, which will host thousands of professionals in the food, beverage, packaging, special nutrition, beauty, cosmetics, agriculture, environment and sustainability sectors, will also host business-to-business meetings, country business forums, and health conferences throughout the event.