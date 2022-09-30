The United States announced that it would impose a new set of sanctions against Russian officials and its defense industry over Vladimir Putin's declaration that Moscow has annexed four areas of Ukraine on Friday.

"The United States is imposing swift and severe costs on Russia," the White House said in a statement. It also announced that G-7 allies support imposing "costs" on any country that backs the Kremlin's attempt to incorporate the Ukrainian regions.

President Joe Biden said Russia is showing contempt for peaceful nations everywhere' with a "phony" claim of the annexation of Ukrainian territory.

The sanctions target Russian officials, their families and dozens of entities that Washington says are aiding the annexation. They include a warning to other countries that the sanctions apply to any country that seeks to replenish tapped-out Russian military and industrial resources.

The U.S. has designated for sanctions Russian central bank governor Elvira Sakhipzadovna Nabiullina, a former adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin; the families of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin and Minister of Defense Sergei Kuzhugetovich Shoigu; 109 State Duma members, the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia and 169 of its members.

The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned 14 suppliers, including two international suppliers, "for supporting Russia's military supply chains."

57 entities in Russia, Crimea

Those sanctioned include 57 new entities in Russia and Crimea that Washington accuses of aiding the "Russian military's brutal assault on Ukraine."

These include companies that acquired or attempted to acquire U.S.-origin items for Russia's military and those that sought quantum computer technology for the war effort.

The U.S. also issued a warning to other countries supporting Russia's war effort. "Current United States' export controls on Russia can be applied to entities in third countries that seek to provide material support for Russia's and Belarus's military and industrial sectors," including to replenish Russian supplies, a treasury statement said.