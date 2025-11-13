Official U.S. data on inflation and the jobs market in October may never be published, the White House said on Wednesday, citing the longest government shutdown in the country's history.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Democrats of potentially "permanently" harming the federal statistical system as the stoppage entered its 43rd day – a record period that paralyzed Washington and left hundreds of thousands of workers unpaid.

Leavitt told reporters that the October consumer price index (CPI) and jobs reports will "likely never" be released.

"All of that economic data release will be permanently impaired, leaving our policymakers at the Fed flying blind at a critical period," she added, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Republicans and Democrats have each blamed the other party for the shutdown, which paused the collection and release of various indicators used by policymakers and businesses to gauge the health of the world's biggest economy.

The central bank taps federal data releases – among others – as officials decide on the appropriate timings to raise and lower interest rates.

The government had originally planned to release the October CPI data on Thursday morning.

It released September consumer inflation numbers days behind schedule last month, but only after recalling some furloughed staff to produce the figures.

Other reports had instead been put on ice, and economists have warned that delays could distort October data. They cautioned that such data could even be lost if the numbers were not logged in a timely fashion.

Federal workers could ask people to recount economic conditions once the shutdown ends, but this proves tricky if the delay is too long.