U.S. President Donald Trump said late Friday that Washington will set forth new tariff amounts for up to 12 countries on Monday.

"I did, I signed some letters and they'll go out on Monday," Trump told reporters.

"Probably 12 different amounts of money, different amounts of tariffs and somewhat different statements," he said.

Asked which countries would be affected, Trump declined to specify.

"You'll be announced," he said. "I have to announce that on Monday."

No further details were provided by the White House, including sectors targeted or tariff rates.

The announcement is expected to include a range of tariff levels and accompanying statements for each of the countries involved.