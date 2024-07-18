Vestel Mobilite, a recently introduced startup unit of the Turkish appliances maker Vestel announced Thursday it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shloka Enterprises, a subsidiary of the Indian Krishna Group to evaluate potential cooperation.

According to the statement made by the company, Vestel's new initiative, Vestel Mobilite, which specializes in electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, automotive electronics and battery energy storage solutions, has begun to seek new business partnerships in India as part of its vision to become a global player.

For this purpose, Vestel has signed a memorandum of understanding with Shloka Enterprises, one of India's leading automotive groups and a subsidiary of the Krishna Group, to evaluate potential collaboration opportunities starting from electric vehicle charging stations, and mobility electronics to energy storage systems.

Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate to identify potential opportunities in the Indian market for electric vehicle charging stations, mobility electronics and energy storage systems. The aim is to result in new business partnerships that will bring related technologies and products to India.

In his statement amid the announcement, Vestel Mobilite General Manager Hakan Kutlu stated that Vestel has installed over 180,000 charging sockets in nearly 30 countries in Türkiye and Europe with the electric vehicle charging stations (EVC) it has produced since 2017.

Vestel Mobilite General Manager Hakan Kutlu, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 18, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Kutlu, who conveyed that there are many global and local customers in this field, further said: "The global change and transformation in the mobility field is rapidly increasing the need for electric charging stations. Battery technologies developing with electric vehicles also affect the use of batteries outside the vehicle. As Vestel Mobilite, we focus on areas such as AC and DC charging stations, automotive electronics and battery storage solutions to take part in this growth."

"As part of our vision to become a global player, we continue to work toward establishing potential business partnerships in different parts of the world. With the agreement we signed with Shloka Enterprises, we aim to gain new opportunities in the Indian market," he noted.