In the aftermath of the conflicts between Israel and Palestine, and the declaration of a state of war in Tel Aviv, many global companies have decided to temporarily suspend some operations in the country and asked employees to work from home.

Following are the steps taken by companies ranging from airlines to banks:

Travel

Several Asian, European, and U.S. airlines have suspended direct flights to Tel Aviv.

Delta Air Lines:

The airline has decided to cancel Delta-operated Tel Aviv flights through Oct. 31 as it monitors events in the region.

American Airlines:

The company said it had suspended service to Tel Aviv through Friday.

United Airlines:

The airline said that its Tel Aviv flights will remain suspended until conditions improve.

El Al:

The airline said it would run more flights to take reservists back to Israel to help in the largest mobilization in the country's history.

Turkish Airlines:

The carrier said it halted flights to Israel until further notice due to the conflict in the country.

Pegasus Airlines:

The low-cost airline announced it was suspending flights because of recent developments and the current conditions in Israel.

Air France:

The carrier said that it has suspended services to Tel Aviv "until further notice" after coordinating with French and Israeli authorities.

Lufthansa:

The German airline said it had suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until Saturday.

Wizz Air:

The budget airline, which flies to Israel from Abu Dhabi and over two dozen airports in Europe, said it was canceling all flights to and from Tel Aviv "until further notice."

easyJet:

The U.K. discount carrier said "due to the evolving situation in Israel," it has decided to "temporarily pause operations."

Royal Caribbean:

The cruise operator said it was adjusting several itineraries in the area and that impacted guests were being notified directly.

Carnival:

The cruise liner said it has adjusted its cruise itineraries and is not making calls to ports in Israel at this time.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings:

The company said it has modified or redirected sailings that visit Israel in October and will evaluate the situation.

InterContinental Hotels Group:

IHG Hotels & Resorts said it was monitoring the situation in Israel closely and had increased security measures in and around their hotels.

Six Senses Shaharut and Hotel Indigo Tel Aviv – Diamond District have temporarily closed, but their other hotels in Israel remain open and operational, a spokesperson for the company said.

Oil majors

Chevron:

The No. 2 U.S. oil and gas producer has been instructed by Israel's Energy Ministry to shut down the Tamar natural gas field off the country's northern coast, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

Banks

JPMorgan Chase:

The Wall Street bank has asked over 200 employees in Israel to work from home, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Goldman Sachs:

The bank's employees at its office in Tel Aviv have been asked to work from home, a spokesperson said.

Bank of America:

The Tel Aviv office will remain closed for the time being, and the bank will continue to closely monitor the local situation in the upcoming days, according to an internal memo, seen by Reuters.

Morgan Stanley:

Bloomberg News reported that the bank has an office in Israel and has also told its staff to work from home for the foreseeable future.

Citigroup

Citigroup, whose local website said it has the largest presence among foreign financial institutions in Israel, had offered flexibility for staff in the country to work from home or office, a source told Reuters.

Bank of America

The bank's Tel Aviv office will remain closed for the time being, the bank told staff in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Logistics

Adani Ports:

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Ports, operator of the Haifa Port in northern Israel, said the port was operational but added it was closely monitoring the situation and is prepared with a business continuity plan.

FedEx:

The global delivery firm has suspended its service in the country.

UPS:

The world's largest parcel delivery firm said it was closely monitoring the situation and had temporarily suspended flights in and out of Israel.

While service disruptions may occur, UPS said it has contingency plans to move shipments that are already in Israel to their destinations as quickly as it is safe to do so.

Tech

Nvidia:

The world's largest maker of chips used for artificial intelligence and computer graphics said it had canceled an AI summit scheduled for Tel Aviv next week. CEO Jensen Huang was scheduled to speak at the conference.

Consumer and retail

H&M:

The clothing company said its local franchise partner has temporarily closed all stores in Israel.

Inditex SA:

"Our stores will remain temporarily closed and return timeframes will be extended by 30 days from their reopening," a message on Zara's website in Israel showed.

The world's biggest fashion retailer has 84 stores in Israel, all operated under franchises.

Decathlon:

A banner on the world's biggest sporting goods retailer's Israel website read "Due to the security situation, there may be delays to deliveries. Let's hope for quieter days".

Pharma

Eli Lilly and Co:

The pharmaceutical company said it was closely monitoring the evolving situation in Israel and will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of colleagues in and near the affected areas.

It is also working to ensure all critical operations remain in place to provide an uninterrupted supply of Lilly medicines to patients in the region.

Bristol-Myers Squibb:

The biopharmaceutical company said it was monitoring the situation in Israel and maintaining a supply of medicines for patients in the region.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries:

The world's largest maker of generic drugs said production remains largely unaffected and that it maintains contingency plans with backup production locations for key products.

Teva said it currently does not expect a meaningful impact on its business or financial and operational performance. The company's sales in Israel account for just 2% of its global revenue, while production in the country constitutes less than 8% of total global manufacturing in dollars terms.