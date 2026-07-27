Ukrainian forces have been targeting Russia's energy infrastructure in what Kyiv says is an attempt to limit the resources available to fund Moscow's military.

Here is a summary of the attacks, beginning with the most recent, and their effects:

Tyumen

A Ukrainian drone strike sparked a fire at the Tyumen refinery in western Siberia, more than 2,000 km (1,200 miles) ​from Ukraine, but the blaze was later extinguished, local Russian authorities said on July 25.

The refinery has a nominal capacity of around 8 million metric tons per year. It processes roughly 6 million tons of crude annually, producing about 0.5 million tons of gasoline and 2.5 million tons ⁠of diesel, according to industry estimates.

Yaroslavl

Ukrainian forces attacked Russian oil facilities in Yaroslavl, some ⁠250 km northeast of Moscow, on July 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The refinery in Yaroslavl has processing capacity of 15 million metric tons per year, or around 300,000 barrels per day.

Salavat

Salavat petrochemical complex, in the Urals region of Bashkortostan, halted operations on July 14 following a Ukrainian drone attack, industry sources said.

Afipsky

A fire broke out ​at the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region as a result of falling drone debris, the emergency services said on ​July ⁠14. The refinery can process over 9 million metric tons of oil per year.

Syzran

Russia's Syzran oil refinery on the Volga River in the Samara region halted operations after a Ukrainian drone attack on July 12 damaged a primary processing unit, industry sources said.

On May 21, Ukrainian drones struck the Rosneft-owned refinery. The refinery halted operations after the attack damaged a primary processing unit. It had previously suspended oil refining after attacks on April 18.

The refinery has a processing capacity of 8.5 million tons per year. In 2024, it processed 4.3 million tons of crude into 800,000 tons of gasoline, 1.5 million tons of diesel and 700,000 tons of fuel oil, according to industry sources.

Saratov

Russia's Saratov oil refinery stopped oil processing on July 9 following damage from a drone attack, two sources said.

In 2024, the plant processed 5.8 million tons of oil, or 2.2% of Russia's total refining output, producing 1.2 million tons of gasoline, 1.9 million tons of diesel and 1 million tons of fuel oil.

Ilsky

Russia's Ilsky oil refinery in the southern Krasnodar region caught fire after a drone attack, local officials said on July 10.

The refinery's design capacity is over 6 million metric tons of oil per year.

Omsk

Ukrainian drones struck the Omsk refinery on July 6, causing a fire. Russian air defenses destroyed most of the drones involved in the attack, Governor Vitaly Khotsenko said. It was ⁠not immediately clear ⁠how much damage the refinery had sustained.

The design capacity of the Omsk oil refinery is approximately 22 million metric tons of oil per year.

NORSI

Ukrainian drones hit NORSI, Russia's fourth-largest oil refinery, owned by Lukoil, for a second time on July 2, and crude processing was suspended, according to sources.

They said the attack had damaged a primary refining unit, CDU-6, which is usually able to process 25,700 metric tons per day, accounting for 53% of the refinery's overall capacity.

NORSI, which is Russia's second-largest producer of gasoline, can process 16 million metric tons of oil per year, or around 320,000 barrels per day.

Slavyansk

Ukrainian drones struck Russian targets including the Slavyansk oil refinery in the southern Krasnodar region on June 28, local authorities said.

Slavyansk refinery is a private plant with a capacity of about 100,000 barrels per day.

Ufa

Ukraine's forces struck an oil refinery for a second time on July 1 in the city of Ufa, near the southern Ural mountains.

The refinery can process more than 7 million tons of oil per year.

Orenburg

Ukraine's military said on June 24 it had struck Orenburg gas processing plant, which has a ⁠capacity of 45 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year.

Moscow

Moscow oil refinery halted operations after a Ukrainian drone attack on June 16, sources said. On June 18, another attack damaged processing units and sparked multiple fires.

The facility in the capital's southeastern Kapotnya district has an annual capacity of around 11 million tons of oil.

TANECO

Russian Tatneft's TANECO oil refinery halted operations after a drone attack on June 12.

It is one of Russia's most technologically advanced refineries, ​equipped with hydrocracking, catalytic cracking and delayed coking units.

TANECO processed 17 million tons of crude oil in 2024, producing 2.7 million tons of gasoline, 8.5 million tons of diesel fuel and 1.3 million ​tons of petroleum coke, according to industry data.

Kuibyshev

Rosneft's Kuibyshev oil refinery halted processing on June 10 after a drone attack.

The refinery processed 4.7 million tons of crude in 2024, according to industry sources.

Tuapse

Ukraine struck a refinery in the Black Sea port of Tuapse on May 27, Ukraine's military said. A drone attack caused a major fire at the refinery ⁠on April 28, officials said, causing ‌the facility to ‌halt operations.

It has a capacity of around 12 million tons per year and produces naphtha, diesel, fuel oil and vacuum gasoil.

Ports/oil ⁠facilities

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium stopped receiving oil from July 20 following the suspension of loadings due to attacks on oil tankers ‌at its Black Sea terminal, which was set to resume oil loadings later on Monday, three industry sources told Reuters.

Ukrainian drones struck the Filanovsky oil platform belonging to Russia's Lukoil in the Caspian Sea, Kyiv's security service said on July 25.

Ukraine ​struck two Russian oil depots in the Tver and Stavropol regions, ⁠both about 500 km from the front line, President Zelenskyy said on July 9.

Ukrainian drones on July 8 struck the Krasnodarskaya ⁠pumping station, part of the natural gas supply chain to Türkiye via the Blue Stream pipeline, but gas supplies were not affected.

Ukrainian drones struck an oil pumping station in Russia's Bashkortostan region, ⁠more than 1,500 km from the border, Kyiv ​said on July 8.

Ukrainian drone attacks on July 6 damaged the Baltic Sea ports of Vysotsk and Ust-Luga, a major oil exporting outlet, and caused a power blackout in the Crimean city of Sevastopol, home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, authorities said.

A loading complex caught fire in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk after a drone attack, authorities said on June 8.