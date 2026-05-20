Electricity generated from wind and solar energy in Türkiye exceeded coal-fired generation for the first time in April, in another advancement in the country's energy transition as renewable sources gain a record share in overall power output.

Wind power accounted for 9.7% of Türkiye's electricity generation in April, while solar energy contributed 13.1%, according to data compiled from the national energy exchange and market operator EPIAŞ.

Combined, the two renewable sources made up 22.8% of total power output, surpassing coal-fired power plants, whose share fell to 21% during the same period.

The development highlighted the declining role of fossil fuels in Türkiye's electricity mix and the growing weight of renewable energy sources in power generation.

Coal has long been the largest single power fuel source, but Türkiye has pledged to gradually reduce its carbon emissions to zero by 2053, with ambitious renewable energy targets also aimed at reducing heavy energy import dependency.

The government has recently expanded renewable energy tenders and announced new offshore wind and grid infrastructure plans as electricity demand continues to rise.

Overall, renewable energy sources accounted for 71% of total electricity production in April, reaching one of the highest levels recorded in recent years.

Hydropower output also rises sharply

Above-seasonal rainfall also boosted hydroelectric generation, further strengthening renewable output that is helping ease pressure on the energy bill of one of Europe's largest natural gas importers.

Hydropower production was 27% above the eight-year average and 60% higher than the same period last year, according to the data.

Water inflows into Türkiye's main river basin dams during the first four months of 2026 also reached the highest level recorded over the past eight years, including long-term averages.

Notably, water inflows from January through April alone amounted to 95% of the total inflows recorded throughout all of last year.

Meanwhile, natural gas and imported coal saw notable declines in electricity generation shares.

Gas accounted for 7.7% of total power generation in April compared with the same period a year earlier, while imported coal's share dropped to 8.6%, marking its lowest monthly level in nine years.

Gas, along ​with crude oil, constitutes the largest item in Türkiye's energy import bill, which ⁠was $62 billion (TL 2.83 trillion) last year.

Hydroelectric plants lessen the need for thermal plants to use imported gas, ​which, like oil, has seen a global price surge due to the Iran war.

Sustaining renewable momentum

Ember energy analyst Çağlar Çeliköz said the figures represented one of the most significant developments in Türkiye's energy transition in recent years and stressed the importance of sustaining the growth in wind and solar energy.

Çeliköz noted that strong growth in wind and solar capacity, which accounted for 89% of installed capacity additions over the past five years, played a major role, alongside increased hydropower production driven by favorable weather conditions.

"This development was supported both by the momentum achieved in wind and solar energy and by hydroelectric production levels that were 27% above the eight-year average due to above-seasonal rainfall," he said.

However, Çeliköz cautioned that hydropower output can fluctuate significantly depending on climate conditions, creating uncertainty for future production levels.

For the gains to become more permanent, Türkiye must continue accelerating investments in wind and solar energy, he added.

"Türkiye needs to ensure resource diversity in renewable electricity generation by increasing the momentum it has achieved in wind and solar energy."