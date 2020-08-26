Eight Indonesian engineers were part of the team that discovered natural gas reserves off Turkey's Black Sea coast.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced last week the discovery of the 320 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas.

The gas field is expected to start operations in 2023, the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

"Not many people have the knowledge and experience in wireline drilling. That is why we were hired to work and train the local staff in Turkey," said Beni Kusuma Atmaja, who was part of the team.

Apart from him, Randyka Komala, Bahriansyah Hutabarat, Rifani Hakim, Dian Suluh Priambodo, Hardiyan, Indra Ari Wibowo and Ravi Mudiatmoko were also listed as expert staff from Indonesia.

Praising their expertise, Imam Asari, the Indonesian consul general in Istanbul, said, "It should be an example for young people in Indonesia to pursue wider knowledge and achieve great things."

Apart from Turkey, Indonesian oil and gas professionals also work for multinational companies in Malaysia, Abu Dhabi and the United States.

Oil and gas expert Ibrahim Hasyim said the Indonesian experts working abroad are usually retirees or former employees of the state-owned energy company Pertamina and students who graduated from overseas universities.

Fahmy Radhi, another expert, said many Indonesian engineers work abroad because of higher pay.

"In Indonesia, they feel like they are treated as second class citizens and not [recognized] based on their skills, both in national and foreign oil and gas companies," said Radhi.