Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan said Tuesday that Armenia and Azerbaijan have reached an agreement allowing liquefied natural gas and bitumen to transit through Azerbaijani territory.

"An agreement has been reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the railway transportation of liquefied gas and bitumen through the territory of Azerbaijan," Papoyan said in a statement on Facebook. "Our businessmen can now take advantage of this opportunity as well."

Azerbaijani authorities have not yet commented.

Papoyan's remarks come one week after Lilit Shaboyan, spokeswoman for the Armenian Economy Ministry, said her country is discussing the possibility of transporting LNG from Russia to Armenia by rail through Azerbaijan.

In remarks to the Russian state news agency Tass, Shaboyan noted that Armenia, which imports LNG from Russia and Iran, is currently facing problems in terms of importing the fuel.

"The problem will be resolved very soon, as liquefied gas will begin being imported to Armenia by rail. Russian liquefied gas will soon be delivered to Armenia via Azerbaijan," she added.

Azerbaijan recently conducted multiple shipments of domestically produced petroleum products to Armenia, the first of which took place in late December, as the two South Caucasus neighbors take steps to improve ties following years of conflict.

Last August, both signed a declaration at a trilateral summit at the White House, alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, to end decades of conflict, with commitments to cease hostilities, reopen transport routes and normalize relations.