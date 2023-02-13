The process of loading crude oil from Azerbaijan at the Mediterranean terminal of Ceyhan has resumed after catastrophic earthquakes struck southeastern Türkiye, British energy giant BP said Monday.

Tanker loadings restarted as of Sunday afternoon, said BP’s Baku office's spokesperson Tamam Bayatli.

The Ceyhan terminal was damaged in the devastating quakes that razed thousands of buildings across 10 southeastern provinces, and also severely hit northwestern Syria a week ago.

The terminal is some 155 kilometers (96 miles) from the area of the quake’s epicenter. It is the storage and loading point for the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, which carries oil from Azerbaijan, as well as the Kirkuk pipeline from Iraq.

Azerbaijan uses Ceyhan as its main crude export hub, with a flow of about 650,000 barrels per day (bpd).