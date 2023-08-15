Azerbaijan’s oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, which runs through Georgia and Türkiye, surged by 6% year-over-year in the first seven months of this year, the State Statistics Committee said on Monday.

The committee reported that the exports via BTC reached a total of 17.6 million metric tons.

The BTC pipeline is used to export oil from the Azeri, Chirag and Gunashli oilfields, operated by BP.

Azerbaijan’s total oil exports in January-July 2023 stood at 23.1 million tons, of which 76.3% flowed through the BTC.

The volume of transit oil from other countries such as Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan through the BTC increased to 2.9 million metric tons in January-July 2023, from 2.6 million tons a year earlier.