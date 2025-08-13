Iraq and Syria held talks in Baghdad on reviving the Kirkuk-Baniyas oil pipeline, the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office said.

The meeting took place on Tuesday between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and Syrian Energy Minister Mohammad al-Bashir, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the energy sector, to serve the interests of both nations.

The two sides reviewed the possibility of restoring the pipeline, built in 1952 to transport crude from Kirkuk’s oil fields to Syria’s Mediterranean port of Baniyas.

The line, repeatedly taken out of service, last ceased operations in 2003 after severe damage during the U.S. invasion of Iraq. It has remained inoperative since.

A joint technical committee will assess the pipeline’s condition and explore rehabilitation options as part of Baghdad’s plan to diversify export outlets. Talks also covered cooperation in oil and petrochemicals projects on the Mediterranean coast, joint efforts on climate change, and water management in the Euphrates River Basin.

Al Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s support for Syria’s stability and territorial integrity, rejecting any aggression against it and calling for enhanced coordination to face common challenges.

Al-Bashir highlighted the deep cultural and social ties between the two countries, and potential cooperation in energy, telecommunications, optical cable networks linking Europe via Syria and investment projects.

The Syrian minister arrived in Baghdad earlier in the day for a visit aimed at advancing cooperation in energy and water resource projects.