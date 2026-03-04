The Climate Network, which represents 16 civil society organizations active in the climate field in Türkiye, shared its expectations for the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, to be held in Türkiye this November.

A meeting was held in Istanbul earlier this week to discuss issues related to combating climate change, and participants stressed the need for more concrete actions beyond the current framework.

Member organizations of the network focused on steps to be developed in addition to the climate law that entered into force in the summer of 2025, aiming to combat climate change in line with the green growth vision and net-zero emission target.

The law states that measures will be taken in this framework, taking into account the country's development priorities and special conditions in line with the net-zero emission target.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Pınar Ceren Gayretli, one of the founders of the Climate Network and senior expert at WWF Türkiye's Climate and Energy Program, said the most important deficiency in the climate law is the lack of a clear emission reduction target.

She stated that changes such as amending the definition of the Emissions Trading System (ETS) in the law directing a certain portion of revenue from the emissions trading system to just transition were realized with the suggestions of the Climate Network.

According to the law, revenues obtained from the ETS and related carbon markets can be recorded as special revenue in the general budget and used for combating climate change and green transformation purposes, while up to 10% of these revenues can be allocated to just transition practices.

"As the Climate Network, we expect COP31 to be the one where Türkiye decides to phase out coal," Gayretli said.

Türkiye is currently finalizing a more ambitious 2030 emissions reduction target and its long-term low-emission strategy until 2053, with greater focus on renewable energy, energy efficiency, just transition in coal regions and nature-based solutions.

The Climate Network, formed in January 2025 by 16 Turkish civil society organizations, including the European branch of the Climate Action Network (CAN Europe), has continued coordinated initiatives focused on policy advocacy, public awareness and local climate projects.

The COP31 will be held in Türkiye this November, primarily in the Turkish Riviera resort of Antalya, with the leaders' summit in Istanbul.

At the gathering, nearly 200 countries are expected to convene in Türkiye to discuss the next steps in implementing the Paris Agreement, including updated emission reduction targets, adaptation measures, climate finance and carbon market rules.