Daily oil production in Türkiye's southeastern Gabar mountain region has reached a new milestone, according to a statement by the country's energy minister on Saturday.

"Our daily production in Gabar reached 75,000 barrels," Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on X.

"The 'Century of Türkiye' will bring power, abundance and prosperity to every household," he added, sharing a video in which he recalled the "largest oil reserve" was discovered in the region, in the province of Şırnak, a long victim of terrorist attacks.

Years of counterterrorism operations have eventually enabled a major transformation of the region that is now home to one of the country's most important oil reserves.

"In the fight against terrorism, where we lost hundreds and thousands of martyrs, we discovered the largest oil reserve in the history of the Republic of Türkiye in that region, and thank God, in a very short time, it has become a region that produces approximately 75,000 barrels of oil per day," Bayraktar said.

"As we produce our own oil and natural gas, there are those who are disturbed by this. We do these so that our country's economy grows and increases, prosperity increases and we can provide these services to our citizens with better opportunities," he added.

Bayraktar further stated that some unfair criticisms were directed at production activities. Therefore, we say this: "In the memory of our dear martyrs, out of respect for them, we will continue to carry out these activities and disturb whoever is disturbed."

The authorities aim to lift daily output from Gabar to 100,000 barrels.