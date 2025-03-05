President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is hosting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday for talks on bilateral relations and the opening of a pipeline that will carry natural gas to the Nakhchivan enclave.

The new link is one of the latest examples of broader energy cooperation between Ankara and Baku. Azerbaijan is one of the top energy suppliers to Türkiye.

The foundation for the pipeline that runs from Türkiye's eastern province of Iğdır to Sederek in western Azerbaijan was laid by Erdoğan and Aliyev in late September 2023.

During their talks in the capital Ankara on Wednesday, the two leaders are also expected to discuss bilateral ties, regional and global developments.

The 85-kilometer (53-mile) Iğdır-Nakhchivan link is said to have an annual capacity of 500 million cubic meters (mcm) and a daily capacity of 1.5 mcm.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar on Sunday said exports of gas to Nakhchivan would begin this week.

"We are starting to export natural gas to Nakhchivan. The Iğdır-Nakhchivan pipeline has been completed. This week, we will have provided this natural gas pipeline, a new connection for Türkiye," Bayraktar said.

The project was realized through a partnership between Türkiye's crude oil and natural gas pipeline trading company BOTAŞ and Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR.

Nakhchivan is a strategic territory that does not share a border with Azerbaijan but has been tied to Baku since the 1920s – and is located between Armenia, Türkiye and Iran.

The Iğdır-Nakhchivan pipeline marks the third joint natural gas project between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, following the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum Natural Gas Pipeline and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project (TANAP).

Separately, a decree approving a cooperation agreement between Türkiye and Azerbaijan in the natural gas sector was published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday.

The deal was signed by Bayraktar and Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov in mid-May last year. The agreement further strengthens the partnership between the two countries in the energy sector.

The deal will allow for additional volumes of Azerbaijan's gas from the Caspian region to Türkiye by 2030, with a portion of it being forwarded to Europe. To facilitate this, the two countries will expand the capacities of TANAP and the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline.