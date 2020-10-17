President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday visited Turkey’s first oil and gas drilling vessel – Fatih.

In August, Erdoğan unveiled the discovery of a 320 billion-cubic-meter (bcm) field in the Black Sea about 100 nautical miles north of the Turkish coast.

Fatih is currently operating in the Tuna-1 location of the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea, where the large gas reserve lies.

Earlier this week, Erdoğan said he will announce a new figure for the gas reserves in Tuna-1.

Sources claim the first gas flow from the Black Sea was planned for January 2023 with an annual gas flow of 15 bcm envisaged from 2025.

Turkey currently imports nearly all of its hydrocarbon energy needs. The discovery, however, promises to help drive down the country's current account deficit.