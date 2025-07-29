Türkiye plays "a vital role" in supplying wind energy equipment to Europe, making it a key part of the continent's renewable energy efforts, according to Giles Dickson, the head of WindEurope, an umbrella organization representing the European wind energy sector.

The bloc sees Türkiye "as part of the wider European wind energy supply chain," Dickson, CEO of WindEurope, told Anadolu Agency (AA) in an interview published on Tuesday.

Wind energy currently supplies around 11% of Türkiye's electricity and has the potential to grow further, said Dickson, who is set to step down later this year after a decade at the helm of the Brussels-based wind industry association.

He described Türkiye's Renewable Energy Resource Area (YEKA) model as essential for long-term planning and said: "YEKA plays a crucial role in providing stable visibility for future volumes."

"The YEKA is also very important for Türkiye's wind energy supply chain because of its strict local content rules," he added. "It provides strong visibility and predictability for future orders and volumes for Türkiye's wind supply chain."

Introduced in 2016, YEKA projects have been the main drivers of growth in renewable energy, in terms of technology development, equipment manufacture and electricity generation.

Türkiye aims to reach 120,000 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity by 2035 through annual YEKA tenders of at least 2,000 megawatts.

Dickson also highlighted the growing importance of storage-integrated wind investments, noting that the "new YEKDEM wind plus storage system is going to play a vital role."

Türkiye launched the Renewable Energy Resources Support Scheme, or YEKDEM, in 2005 to boost and incentivize renewable energy investments.

Emphasizing Turkiye's strong manufacturing base, Dickson said: "70% of what Türkiye produces is exported and most of it goes to Europe," noting the high value Europe places on this supply chain.

'Offshore is achievable'

On Türkiye's 5-gigawatt (GW) offshore wind target, Dickson said, "Offshore is achievable," calling it a natural next step for a country that already sources 11.5% of its electricity from onshore wind.

"A country starts off building a lot of onshore wind. And let's start putting the turbines in the sea as well. It's quite a logical progression. It looks as though the wind speeds are good and the seabed conditions are also," he explained.

He noted that although offshore turbines require different facilities, the Turkish domestic industry is well-positioned to adapt. "The expertise is there, and the skills base is there."

Strong support from government

Dickson said each time he visits Türkiye, he sees a clear governmental commitment to the expansion of wind energy.

"You sense the strong support for the further expansion of wind energy in this country," he said. "It's seen as integral to Türkiye having greater energy security, and that is linked to national security as well."

According to Dickson, Turkish authorities recognize the economic benefits: "They understand that wind is a very affordable form of electricity and that it helps to reduce people's energy bills."

"They understand that there are a lot of industrial and corporate consumers of energy who want to consume wind power and that the wind industry brings jobs, growth and investments all over Türkiye," he added.

'Keep up the good work'

Asked for a final message to Türkiye's wind industry as he completes his tenure, Dickson said: "Keep up the good work, keep making sure that people understand the crucial role that wind plays for the Turkish energy system and the Turkish economy as a whole, and cherish the excellent supply chain that you have built up in Türkiye over the years. Because it's a great asset and it needs to be strongly supported."

Commenting on the next phase of sectoral leadership, he added: "The industry needs strong leadership. I am sure that the board of WindEurope will find the right person to deliver that strong leadership."

Dickson, who is set to teach modern foreign languages and history at a secondary school in the U.K., has spent the past decade at WindEurope, playing a leading role in shaping the EU's renewable energy targets and advancing wind power deployment both onshore and offshore. His term is expected to conclude by the end of the year.