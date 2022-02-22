Finland will reevaluate the security risks for a planned nuclear power reactor to be built by Russian state-owned firm Rosatom following Russia's actions in Ukraine, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday.

The decision, proposed by the country's defense ministry, was announced at a press conference addressing the crisis in Ukraine and European sanctions against Russia.

"Russia's actions toward Ukraine are completely unacceptable. Finland has condemned them and the EU has condemned them," Marin said.

Russia on Monday recognized two separatist regions of Ukraine as "independent."

"The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment has earlier today stated that a risk assessment will be carried out for Fennovoima from a security perspective," Marin added.

The proposed 1,200-megawatt (MW) Russian-designed reactor project in Pyhajoki, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the port of Oulu in northern Finland, is handled by Fennovoima, a company established specifically for the purpose by Rosatom together with a Finnish consortium.

"Hanhikivi 1," of which Rosatom owns a 34% stake, has already been delayed several times and the construction permit has not yet been granted.

There were already many uncertainties about its future, but it remains one of the major industrial projects involving a Russian company in the EU.

According to the latest schedule announced by Fennovoima, as part of its application for a construction permit, the construction will start in 2023 and will be operationalized by 2029.