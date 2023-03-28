The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) ordered Iraq to pay compensation to Türkiye over an arbitration case relating to oil exports from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)-area via Türkiye, said the Energy Ministry on Tuesday.

The ministry released a statement after Iraq's oil ministry on Saturday said that the ICC had ruled in its favor in the case. The Turkish statement said the ICC had recognized a majority of Türkiye's demands, without specifying the compensation amount that Iraq had been ordered to pay.

"Türkiye has always respected the unity and territorial integrity of Iraq and has been working relentlessly for the political and economic stability of both Iraq and the region," the ministry said, adding that Ankara has always acted responsibly in international energy projects.

Noting that the members of the Arbitral Tribunal rejected four of the five claims made by Iraq, the ministry said they accepted most of Ankara's claims and ordered Iraq to pay a compensation amount to Türkiye.

"Türkiye will continue to comply with international law and stands ready to contribute in every possible way to find a lasting solution between the genuine parties to this dispute," the ministry noted.

Oil production in Iraq's semi-autonomous region run by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is at risk after a halt in northern exports forced firms operating there to cease output or divert crude to storage, where capacity is limited. Iraq was forced to halt around 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude exports, or half a percent of global oil supply, from the KRG on Saturday through an export pipeline from its northern Kirkuk oil fields to the Turkish port of Ceyhan. Oil firms in the region have been left in limbo with the supply halt seeming to drag on as Ankara, Baghdad and the KRG try to reach an amicable solution on export resumptions.