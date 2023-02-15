Iraq will provide high-sulfur fuel to Türkiye and Syria following two major earthquakes that hit the two neighbors on Feb. 6, a statement by the government said Wednesday.

The government will send 30,000 tons of fuel to Türkiye and 60,000 tons to Syria.

The earthquakes, which centered in Kahramanmaras and caused widespread death and destruction in Türkiye, were also felt in nine other provinces: Hatay, Gaziantep, Adıyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakır, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Şanlıurfa.

The deadly quakes damaged Türkiye's energy infrastructure and major port in Iskenderun. Severe damage has been inflicted on electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution lines.

At least 35,418 people were killed while thousands have been injured across the 10 provinces, which witnessed widespread destruction due to, what experts describe as, the "pancake" collapse of buildings.