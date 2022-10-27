Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Thursday signed a letter approving a landmark U.S-brokered agreement laying out the country’s maritime boundary with Israel, Lebanon's top negotiator told reporters.

Israel was set to follow suit in approving the deal, which marks a diplomatic departure from decades of hostility, later in the day.

The agreement opens the way for offshore energy exploration and removes one source of potential conflict between Israel and Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah and could help alleviate Lebanon's economic crisis.

Speaking from the presidential palace, negotiator Elias Bou Saab said the agreement marked the beginning of “a new era.”

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday claimed Israel's foe Lebanon de-facto "recognizes" the Jewish state, due to a sea border deal the two states are set to sign imminently.

"This is a political achievement – it is not every day that an enemy state recognizes the State of Israel, in a written agreement, in front of the entire international community," Lapid said.

The premier was speaking at the opening of a Cabinet meeting convened to formally approve the deal, hours ahead of the expected signing by the two parties of separate copies of the agreement.

"The State of Israel won today. In security, economically, diplomatically, and in energy," Lapid said.

The final accord is due to be signed at the headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon in the border town of Naqura, in the presence of U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein and the U.N.'s special coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka.

The deal was hailed by U.S. President Joe Biden as a "historic breakthrough" on Wednesday.

"It took principled and persistent diplomacy to get it done," Biden said, during a meeting in Washington with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog.

Washington has played a key role in mediating the lengthy negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, who remain technically still at war after numerous conflicts between the two sides.

Meanwhile, asked what happens in case of a violation by either of the sides, which remain technically at war, the U.S envoy said the U.S. would remain a guarantor to help resolve any disputes.

"If one side violates the deal, both sides lose," Hochstein told reporters.

An offshore energy discovery – while not enough on its own to resolve Lebanon's deep economic problems – would be a major boon, providing badly needed hard currency and possibly one day easing crippling blackouts.