Italian multinational oil and gas company Eni on Wednesday announced a new gas discovery in the conventional waters of the Nile Delta, offshore Egypt in collaboration with British energy company BP.

The new discovery is located 16 meters (52.5 feet) deep, 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the coast and 4 kilometers north from the Nooros field, discovered in July 2015, according to the statement.

The statement said the preliminary evaluation of the well indicates that the Great Nooros Area gas in place can be estimated to be 4 trillion cubic feet (nearly 113 billion cubic meters).

Eni and BP will begin screening the development options of this new discovery in coordination with Egypt's petroleum sector.

Eni has been present in Egypt since 1954, where it operates through its subsidiary, IEOC Production. The current equity production of IEOC is about 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.