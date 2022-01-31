Gas stored in Lake Tuz Natural Gas Storage facility can meet part of the country's daily energy needs, said Talha Pamukçu, the deputy general manager of Turkey's Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ), noting that the site has a total natural gas storage capacity of 1.2 billion cubic meters (bcm).

Pamukçu told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the facility has a total daily back-production capacity of 40 million cubic meters (mcm), adding that they were prepared for the winter.

Explaining that natural gas was stored at the facility and prepared for the winter over the summer, Pamukçu assured that "there is no need to worry" since the stores "perform their duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

Pamukçu said that once the second phase of the facility is complete it will be able to store a total of 5.4 bcm of natural gas, making it the world's largest storage facility to be developed artificially in a salt formation.

Pamukçu also said that the facility will boost its daily capacity to 80 mcm with the completion of the expansion works in 2023, which will meet 30% of Turkey's daily natural gas needs.

Solar-powered facility

The deputy general manager drew attention to the fact that the facility is more economical in terms of software and hardware features when compared to its peers.

Emphasizing its green infrastructure and low emissions, Pamukçu said "The facility is environmentally friendly, works silently and does not produce noise. The second phase of the facility is being expanded with the financing of the World Bank. The criteria here are high in terms of production and environment, occupational health, and safety." By taking into account these sensitives, the storage facility has received various awards from domestic and international organizations, he noted.

Stating that a goal has been set to meet their own energy needs, Pamukçu said: "We have commissioned a one-megawatt solar power plant. The tender for 2 megawatts of solar energy has also started this year. The process is continuing and we aim to complete it next summer. Therefore, we will establish a solar power plant of nearly 3 megawatts." Pamukçuoğlu also noted that the entire facility is operated by their own personnel.

BOTAŞ on Tuesday had dismissed claims that natural gas stores in the country were below the planned amount amid a supply crunch that caused the reduced usage of natural gas and electricity in manufacturing and industrial zones. In a Twitter statement, BOTAŞ said that storage facilities are filled in the summer and used in the winter as needed.

Regarding allegations on social media that Turkey ran out of gas when prices rose in the summer, BOTAŞ explained that Turkey's summer natural gas demand is provided via pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply sources connected to the country’s long-term natural gas purchase and sale agreements.

It also denied owing debts to any country, including Iran, refuting allegations that there were interruptions in natural gas supplies due to outstanding debts.

A major supplier to Turkey, Iran last Thursday cut gas flows due to a halt that they said will last for up to 10 days because of technical failures, prompting Turkish authorities to order gas-fueled power plants to cut gas use by 40%.

BOTAŞ announced Friday that Iran, which is a major supplier to Turkey, will start testing supplying gas to the country in limited quantities after the halt due to technical failures.