Türkiye could be by far the world leader in case it injects the required capital that would unleash its geothermal energy potential, according to a senior industry official on Wednesday.

Ali Kindap, the head of the Geothermal Energy Association (JED), said Türkiye needs more investments for the development of what he said has been identified as 62,000 megawatts (MW) of geothermal potential, which he says would further contribute to the country's 2053 net zero emissions target.

"We need investments to utilize this potential. If Türkiye realizes its geothermal energy potential, it could easily become the leading country in the world," Kindap told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Heavily dependent on imports for energy needs, Türkiye strives to address climate change and secure a cleaner energy future.

It has managed to increase overall power generation while simultaneously cutting coal generation thanks to an aggressive rise in clean power deployment from wind, solar, geothermal and hydro installations.

The country has an ambitious plan to triple its renewable energy capacity by 2053 as it strives to become a carbon-neutral economy.

About 55% of its installed power capacity is currently derived from renewable energy sources. The rate makes it fifth in Europe and 12th in the world.

It ranks fourth globally and first in Europe in terms of installed geothermal capacity.

It is second in Europe and ninth in the world regarding hydroelectric power plants' installed capacity. In the coming years, it plans to add about 5,000 megawatts of offshore wind power to its energy portfolio.

Ankara ratified the 2015 Paris Agreement in 2021 and aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2053.

Geothermal energy is classified as a renewable energy source that can heat, cool and generate uninterrupted power, unlike wind and solar energy.

Sixty-three geothermal power plants accord the country boasted about 1,700 MW of installed capacity as of the end of last year.

Geothermal plants in the Aegean region, the first of which was established in Denizli, in the southwest, have already contributed to greenhouse cultivation, residential heating, thermal spa tourism and the dehydration of vegetables and fruits.

In efforts to increase and incentivize renewable investments, Kindap explained that Türkiye launched the support mechanism, Renewable Energy Resources Support Scheme, or YEKDEM, in 2005 to give investors a guarantee of purchase for a determined time.

He added that this mechanism has helped the private sector boost geothermal energy.

The U.S. Department of Energy defines geothermal resources as either natural or man-made reservoirs of hot water with varying temperatures and depths below the earth's surface.

"Geothermal energy can be used in different ways depending on the resource and technology chosen- heating and cooling buildings through geothermal heat pumps, generating electricity through geothermal power plants and heating structures through direct use," according to the department.

Kındap warned of potential food and water crises worldwide in the near future and emphasized the need for Türkiye to support traditional agricultural production with soilless farming and geothermal greenhouse practices.

"We are in a position to be by far the world's production hub in this field. With our geothermal resources, we can produce any desired vegetables and fruits throughout the Anatolian region," he noted.

"We have many investors interested in investing in this field."

Kındap expressed the hope that the momentum observed in greenhouse farming could extend to the realm of thermal tourism.

"While the number of tourists visiting our country is around 45 million, the number of those benefiting from thermal tourism is less than 3 million, and nearly all of them are domestic tourists. There is still ample room for growth in this sector," he noted.

"We underscore the potential to attract over 10 million tourists in thermal tourism alone, translating into foreign exchange earnings surpassing $20 billion. To realize this potential, a strategic perspective, supportive mechanisms and the facilitation of both domestic and foreign investments are essential in this domain."