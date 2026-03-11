Russia’s energy giant Gazprom said Wednesday that 12 attacks on facilities supporting gas exports to Türkiye through the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines had been repelled over the past two weeks.

In a statement on Telegram, Gazprom said the Russkaya pumping station in southern Russia was again attacked via air, and the day before, attacks on the Beregovaya and the Kazachya stations were registered.

"In total, over the past two weeks, starting Feb. 24, Gazprom facilities in southern Russia have been attacked 12 times. These facilities are part of the critically important energy infrastructure and ensure the reliability of export gas supplies via the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines," it said.

In a separate statement, the Defense Ministry confirmed the strikes, saying the goal was to halt gas supplies to European consumers.

On Jan. 27, Ukraine stopped deliveries of energy resources via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia. In response, Budapest blocked a 90 million euro credit to Ukraine.

Currently, Hungary continues to receive Russian gas via TurkStream and deliver it to Slovakia.

The incident comes amid Tehran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a major waterway that transports 20% of global oil from the Persian Gulf, for the past 10 days due to US and Israeli attacks on Iran.