Wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group said on Tuesday that it had received orders for 97 wind turbines from Türkiye, with a combined capacity of 638 megawatts (MW).

The purchase agreement includes multiyear service contracts for the turbines, the German company said.

"In the 4th quarter of 2024, the Nordex Group received orders for 97 turbines from Türkiye, most of which were placed at the end of December. The orders totaling 638 MW also include Service contracts for the turbines over a period of several years," the company said in a statement.

For 2024, including these new orders, the company has recorded over 1 gigawatt (GW) of new orders in Türkiye, it added.

Türkiye recently set a goal of quadrupling the expansion of wind and solar energy to 120,000 MW by 2035 to meet rising electricity demand.

The country's wind and solar energy capacity has grown sharply in recent years as the authorities look to diversify the supply mix and focus on renewables and more clean energy sources.

The Nordex Group has been the market leader in the country since 2017 with over 30% market share, the German firm also said on Tuesday.