Norway plans to continue with its current high gas production level until 2030 as Europe plans to ditch Russian imports over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Norway's energy minister said on Tuesday.
"I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now until 2030," Terje Aasland told Reuters in an interview.
"We see that there are projects and also plans for development and operation coming now that can help maintain the high gas volumes going forward," he said.
The Nordic country is expected to produce some 122 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas this year, according to official forecasts made in May, an increase of 8% from 2021, possibly beating a record set five years ago.
The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate predicted in January that gas output would reach 118 bcm in 2026, which is the latest year forecast by the regulator, below current levels.
Norway is now Europe's biggest supplier of gas, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, overtaking Russia, which has cut back on its gas deliveries.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.