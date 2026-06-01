The Russian government ​has placed a ban on exports of aviation fuel ​until ⁠Nov. 30, it said on Monday, as Ukrainian strikes on Russia's refineries and other energy infrastructure continue.

Russia exports jet fuel mainly by rail to Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

"The ⁠aim ⁠of this decision is to ensure stability in the domestic fuel market," the government's statement said.

Russia has already restricted gasoline exports but has yet to take action on diesel, ⁠though the Interfax news agency reported last week that measures were being ​considered.

Diesel production in Russia fell ​by about 10% in May, adding to a ⁠10% ‌monthly ‌drop in April as ⁠Ukrainian drone attacks ‌on refineries forced them to ​reduce or halt ⁠output, Reuters data showed ⁠on Friday, while exports of ⁠the ​fuel rose.