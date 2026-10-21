Russia will send off its first diesel tanker for the U.S. on ​Thursday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak ​was quoted as saying on Wednesday, following a deal allowing Russian fuel back to international markets.

Russia lifted its self-imposed ban on diesel exports on Oct. 9, introduced to tackle domestic shortages triggered by Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries, after reaching the deal with Trump to supply diesel to global markets.

Novak said on Wednesday the vessel will carry 40,000 metric tons of the fuel, ⁠adding ⁠that the paperwork on the fuel supply is nearing its completion, according to media reports. He did not name the port from which the cargo will be delivered.

"Additional shipments will follow, of course. There were agreements reached between the two leaders. We will meet the United States' needs, to the ⁠extent of our capabilities," RIA news agency quoted Novak as saying.

Trump has said Russia would immediately export 300,000 metric tons, or 2.25 ​million barrels, followed by 500,000 tons in November and ​1 million tons "immediately thereafter."

The U.S. exports about 1.5 million barrels of diesel per day.

Russian ⁠President ‌Vladimir Putin ‌was hosting U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff ⁠on Wednesday, after the ‌U.S.-Russia diesel export deal led to a sharp deterioration in ties ​between the United States and ⁠Ukraine.

During the talks in St . Petersburg, Witkoff thanked Putin for lifting the export restrictions. ⁠Putin also mentioned ​the deal, saying that diesel prices dropped after the agreement.