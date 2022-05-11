Flows of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine dropped by a quarter on Wednesday after Kyiv halted the use of a major transit route, blaming interference by occupying Russian forces, the first time shipments have been disrupted since the conflict began.

Ukraine has remained a major transit route for Russian gas to Europe even after Moscow launched what it calls a “special military operation.” The transit point that has been shut usually handles about 8% of Russian gas flows to Europe.

The move fuels fears that the Kremlin’s campaign in its pro-Western neighbor could see gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine cut off at a time when prices have already soared.

Ukraine’s pipeline operator GTSOU said Tuesday that it was halting gas transport at the Sokhranivka transit point, which it said delivered almost a third of fuel piped from Russia to Europe via Ukraine, as Russian occupying forces now in control were interfering with operations.

It said it was declaring "force majeure," a clause invoked when a business is hit by something beyond its control, and would divert deliveries for Europe to another route, the Sudzha entry point, the biggest of Ukraine's two crossing points.

The gas pipeline via the Sokhranivka point runs through Ukraine's Luhansk region, part of which has been under control of pro-Russian separatists. Sudzha lies further northwest.

Figures released by the company Wednesday showed that flows at Sokhranivka had dropped to zero and were due to rise at a second point, but not enough to replace the decrease.

GTSOU said the amount of gas transiting Ukraine via these routes on Wednesday could fall by 18%, or 16 million cubic meters, compared to Tuesday.

Kremlin-controlled Gazprom, which has a monopoly on Russian gas exports by pipeline, on Tuesday said it was "technologically impossible" to shift all volumes to the Sudzha route, as GTSOU proposed.

The company had denied that there was a case for the Ukrainian operator to declare “force majeure” and said it was impossible to reroute all the supplies.

Gazprom told the Tass news agency that supplies transiting Ukraine on Wednesday were at 72 million cubic meters in total, compared to 95.8 million cubic meters the day before.

The European Union is scrambling to lessen its reliance on Russian energy supplies, but it has shied away from imposing sanctions on crucial gas flows.