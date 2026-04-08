Saudi Arabia's crucial East-West oil pipeline, ​currently its only remaining resort for crude exports, was reportedly ⁠hit in an Iranian ⁠attack and other facilities in the kingdom were also targeted, ​Reuters reported on ⁠Wednesday, citing an industry source.

The pipeline was diverting around 7 million barrels per day (bpd) from the kingdom's oil heartland in the east to the Red Sea port of Yanbu after Iran effectively shuttered the Strait of Hormuz, trapping huge volumes of oil ⁠and ⁠gas and sending world energy markets skyrocketing.

Flows through the pipeline are expected to be affected, the source said, adding that damage was being assessed. That could exacerbate what experts have called the world's worst energy crisis.

Saudi Aramco ⁠uses about 2 million bpd domestically, leaving roughly 5 million bpd for export. Yanbu ​loadings averaged a near-capacity 4.6 million bpd in ​the week starting March 23, shipping data shows, despite ⁠attacks ‌targeting the ‌hub on March 19.

Iran's Islamic ⁠Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ‌said in a statement on Wednesday that it ​hit several targets across ⁠the region with missiles and ⁠drones, including what it called ⁠oil facilities of ​American companies in Yanbu.