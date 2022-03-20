Energy giant Saudi Aramco said Sunday its 2021 net profit soared by more than 120%, due to higher crude prices, as global economic growth recovered from a pandemic-induced downturn.

The announcement came hours after Yemen's Houthi rebels – against whom Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition – targeted several locations, including Aramco facilities, in cross-border armed drone attacks.

Aramco, the kingdom’s cash cow, did not say if the attacks caused damage.

"Aramco's net income increased by 124% to $110 billion in 2021, compared to $49 billion in 2020," the company said in a statement.

Aramco achieved a net income of $88.2 billion in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic hit global markets, resulting in huge losses for the oil and aviation sectors, among others.

A strong rebound last year saw oil prices recover from their 2020 lows, and they have soared to highs not seen since 2014 this year, amid global supply shortages and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Aramco floated 1.7% of its shares on the Saudi bourse in December 2019, generating $29.4 billion in the world's biggest initial public offering (IPO).

"Our strong results are a testament to our financial discipline, flexibility through evolving market conditions and steadfast focus on our long-term growth strategy," Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement.

"Although economic conditions have improved considerably, the outlook remains uncertain due to various macroeconomic and geopolitical factors," he said.

"But our investment plan aims to tap into rising long-term demand for reliable, affordable and ever more secure and sustainable energy," he added.

"We recognize that energy security is paramount for billions of people around the world, which is why we continue to make progress on increasing our crude oil production capacity, executing our gas expansion program and increasing our liquids to chemicals capacity," he explained.

Since Mohammed bin Salman's (MBS) appointment as crown prince in 2017, Saudi Arabia has sought to diversify its oil-dominated economy.

In February, the kingdom – one of the world's top crude exporters – moved 4% of Aramco shares worth $80 billion to the country's sovereign wealth fund.

The transfer was also seen as a sign that Saudi Arabia wants to further open up the oil giant and "crown jewel" of the Saudi economy, the Arab world's largest.

The crown prince said last year that Aramco was in talks to sell a 1% stake to a foreign energy giant.

Brent crude is currently selling at more than $100 per barrel – in part due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is the world's largest producer of gas and one of the biggest oil producers and is grappling with mounting Western sanctions.

Oil-rich Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, have so far resisted Western pressure to raise oil output to rein in prices, stressing their commitment to the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers, which Riyadh and Moscow lead.